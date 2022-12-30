1 of 6 ❯ ❮

of 6

You know BOSSIP loves reality TV and throughout the year we covered standout moments of eye-popping unscripted television. Last year’s wildest reality TV moments included the radicchio ruckus on The Real Housewives of Potomac, a #LAMH outside child confession, and an #RHOSLC arrest. This year’s list includes a big beauty shop skirmish, flying fists, and a paternity scandal. Check out our top picks on the flip.

Khloe & Tristan Welcome A Child Via Surrogate—Despite Tristan Thompson’s Paternity Scandal Season 2 of The Kardashians included the aftermath of Kim Kardashian breaking the news to Khloe Kardashian that [trifling] Tristan Thompson was having a baby with another woman. It also featured Khloe getting emotional while talking about expecting a second child with Tristan via surrogate. “There is something that I’m ready to talk about,” said Khloe. “Tristan and I are having another baby.” Her voice was undeniably shaky as she continued, seeming to reference that her experience was dampened thanks to the public scandal sparked by a paternity suit filed by Maralee Nichols, who became pregnant with Thompson’s second son, Theo, while in a relationship with Khloe. “It’s supposed to be a really exciting time, and it’s just a different experience.” The clip also featured Kardashian momager, Kris Jenner, tearing up over watching her daughter in pain over the ordeal. “It’s hard to watch her in pain,” said Kris. Khloe and Tristan welcomed their son this August.

Mia Thornton’s Miami Splash Clash With Dr. Wendy Osefo A highly anticipated (and highly messy) moment recently aired on season 16 of The Real Housewives of Potomac and the fallout from it is still ongoing. While dining at Peter Thomas‘ Bar One restaurant Mia Thornton was seen tossing the contents of her martini glass in Dr. Wendy Osefo’s direction because Mia was told by Peter, whom she considers to be family, that he “had beef” with Wendy. Mia took it upon herself to tell Wendy about the “beef” in front of the group and took issue with the Johns Hopkins professor not “checking in with Peter” when they arrived in Miami. “I don’t have beef with men,” said Wendy. “Don’t start it,” replied Mia. “That’s my f****g family.” “If he has beef he can contact my husband,” said Wendy referring to Eddie Osefo. “You would think that you would let him [Peter Thomas] you know that you were coming,” said Mia. “He’s opening up his opportunity for you to learn, study and be a mentee.” “The only man I let know I’m coming into town is my husband,” said Wendy doubling down. “Sweetie, maybe you talk to other men like that. “Maybe that’s how you and your husband play, me and my husband don’t play like that, period!” said Wendy. “You’re telling me to call some guy while I’m in town, I’m not in town for business.” They then traded shade about credentials with Mia discussing being a boss in the boardroom as a Black CEO and Wendy retorting with her credentials as a professor. Shortly thereafter the drink was thrown and Mia demanded that Wendy stand to her feet before she was escorted away by security. “You and your husband can go f*** other women and men,” said Wendy to Mia before firing off more shade and at one point asking her if she was “f***g Peter Thomas.” “You so corny, crater-faced b***!” concluded Wendy while security intervened again. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 📺 Reality TV Zone 📺 (@jaysrealityblog) Things escalated again after Wendy told Mia to shut up while questioning her CEO status. “Talking about your a CEO and you throw a drink on another woman. What kinda raggedy bi***does that?” asked Wendy. You’re a CEO and a boss and you throw a drink on another woman. You embarrassed yourself, you embarrassed your whole business.” An irate Mia then apparently broke several of her fingernails while trying to get to Wendy and she was semi-successful as she popped Wendy with her purse. “Look at the CEO!” said Wendy while security held her back. “Such a boss!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by 📺 Reality TV Zone 📺 (@jaysrealityblog)

Continue Slideshow