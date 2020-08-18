Black Girl Beach Day CoFounders Split
Yiiikes: Black Girl Beach Day Co-founder Blasts “Black Karen” For Allegedly Hijacking Event, Warns Black Women To NOT Partake
Black Girl Beach Day started as an annual event on the east coast to uplift Black women and create a safe space to practice wellness according to their mission statement, but that’s all turned into internet and real life BEEF between the event’s co-founders.
Yesterday, influencer Christina Bright (@Chrismiss_) put art director Germany “Snap” on blast for allegedly hijacking the event the ladies started together on 2017. The beach day, full of activities attracted over 1,000 Black women last year on Jersey’s historically Black Chicken Bone Beach. Christine credits herself for doing the footwork, organizing and heavy-lifting to get Jersey police on board to allow the events and alleges she owns half the trademark for the company.
Unfortunately, Bright’s ex-business pal doesn’t want to split the event with her anymore.
A dispute between the ladies has them threatening each-other with lawyers, after Bright alleges she was not paid a dime for the event (that sold $30 tickets) and erased from the business completely. Bright produced a video explaining her qualms with Germany moving forward with half her company and warning women still buying tickets for Black Girl Beach Day’s “virtual” events ahead that it is NOT the same mission they claim to follow.
Speaking my truth is MY OBLIGATION & at the center of my healing from this traumatic experience.Truth spoken is our anecdote but truth swallowed it OUR POISON. Black women catch it from EVERY. SINGLE. ANGLE. but it’s the MOST hurtful when it comes from ANOTHER BLACK WOMAN esp one you called friend. @kidnapsnap caused MAYHEM in my life for personal gain. Imagine building #blackgirlbeachday from the ground up from DAY ONE, having an entire community of people literally WATCH YOU DO IT, single handedly making it go viral, fighting for it to be a ticketed event so that it can grow and become profitable, fighting her to have it at a historically black beach because she didn’t want to, convincing her that 1000 people would come bc she lacked belief/faith..then having it sell out and be one of the most talked about events ! I was SO excited to continue to GROW BGBD. Instead I was CUT OUT & NEVER PAID a single penny for 3 years of heavy lifting. She then egregiously LIED to the community I BUILT! Yet she is STILL using every resource I brought to the table! This was NOT a call out of the blue. She only called AFTER my attorney responded to her first lawyer (@WhitneyRMcGuire) that their statements were false and that she was engaged in unethical conduct in attempting to coerce me into giving up MY rights. Taking advantage of closed courts during this pandemic, she put tickets to a 2020 beach day for sale. Women’s empowerment? Safe space? Sisterhood/solidarity? @kidnapsnap you are continuing to LIE to innocent Black Women who have no idea they are attaching themselves to an event built on the BACK of ANOTHER Black Woman. Disgusting. The BGBD community DESERVED BETTER. I DESERVED BETTER. I OWN 50% of THE LLC that owns the TRADEMARK?! HOW is this happening without my consent? The mayor of @atlanticcity @immartysmall should know the REAL as should everyone else involved. @yasminejameelah @bigempressenergy @itspaulana @blackpeoplewillswim_ @crystalwaters @oshun @sisternancy @iamtherobins @niarasterling @crystalwaters @uniiqu3music @badfatblackgirl @ayanaiman @knarlei @moeediggga @jstlbby @theshelahmarie Video: @walterkellytv @bryonsummers #blackgirlbeachday #blackgirl
We’ve spoken to Christina Bright to get some clarity on why she decided to put this situation on blast and she said, “I think the highlight is that black Karen’s exist and that black women have to be on guard all the time with everyone.” Black Girl Beach Day is expected to still go down on August 22nd and will feature a line up of performances. The virtual event will also feature fitness sessions and a variety of panelists who will speak on topics like therapy, mental health and spirituality.
Hopefully these two can find legal mediation helpful! Thoughts?
