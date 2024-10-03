Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 66

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps of the week that dropped during a shenanigan-stuffed week dominated by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs being hit with 120 new allegations, DJ Akademiks alleging that Cardi cheated with an NFL player while pregnant, Pras suing Lauryn Hill over the canceled Fugees Reunion Tour, Drake going on a petty unfollowing spree on IG, Wendy Williams breaking her silence on Diddy’s arrest, generational baddie Kayla Nicole stunning at the Starting 5 premiere, Monet Tejada’s shocking death on Power Book II: Ghost, Love Is Blind lovebirds Marshall Glaze and Chay Barnes breaking up less than a year after their engagement, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Porsha Williams making her return to the series after reclaiming her prized peach on RHOA.

The reality stunner joins Phaedra Parks, Drew Sidora, Shamea Morton (who’s been upgraded to housewife status), Cynthia Bailey (who returns as a friend of the show), and THREE fresh faces on Season 16 of the hit franchise.

Stepping into the #RHOA spotlight are insurance expert Brittany Eady

Restaurateur Kelli Ferrell

And Angela Oakley, the wife of NBA legend Charles Oakley.

As previously reported, Kandi Burruss, Marlo Hampton, and Sanya Richards-Ross will not return this season with the premiere set for 2025.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Rubi Rose delivering heat along with Bernice Burgos and Dreamdoll giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Drew Sidora, Erica Fontaine, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.